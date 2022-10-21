Moment ambulance workers caught in crossfire of shooting

Ambulance workers were caught up in a daylight shooting in Chicago on 21 September.

Footage shows a MedEx vehicle driving near Jackson Park when a car drove past them with two people hanging out of its windows.

Several shots were fired, causing the ambulance workers to duck for cover.

The ambulance stopped in the middle of the shooting to help a man who fell from a bicycle as shooters passed.

“While nobody was seriously injured in this incident, it illustrates the hazards EMS providers face daily,” MedEx Chief Operating Officer Michael Pieroni said.

Sign up for our newsletters.