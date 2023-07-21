Woman narrowly escapes dramatic two-car collision in Argentina

A woman in Argentina narrowly avoided being seriously hurt or killed after two speeding cars collided in a street in La Plata on Wednesday, 19 July.

Footage of the terrifying moment was captured by CCTV. It shows two vehicles smashing into each other and narrowly parting moments before colliding with a woman crossing the road.

One of the cars crashed into a nearby bus, with the other vehicle going in the opposite direction, luckily missing the woman.

Emergency services attended to the woman and the two drivers. According to local authorities, no one was seriously injured in the dramatic collision.