Watch moment e-scooter rider ploughs into car

The moment an e-scooter rider ploughed into a car at a Watford junction was caught on camera.

This dashcam footage from 6 July shows the rider driving through a junction, without looking, and straight into an oncoming vehicle.

The individual appears to narrowly escape serious injury, as he leapt from his scooter upon impact as it rammed into the car.

Privately owned e-scooters are not road legal in the UK, and they cannot be insured.

