Thieves steal vital part from family’s car as owner tries to scare them off

Brazen thieves were caught on camera robbing the catalytic converter from a family’s car as the owner tried to scare them away.

This video shows the masked gang stealing the vital part from the Toyota Prius as Carle De Vries, 45, watched on.

“I cannot believe how brazen they were. I was banging on the window and that still did not deter them,” De Vries said.

He shared this video showing the Dartford theft to Facebook, hoping to warn others.

Catalytic converters, which make cars more eco-friendly, contain the precious metal palladium which goes for around £1,500 per ounce.

