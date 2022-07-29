A lorry driver has been found guilty of careless driving after a car crashed and flipped over in a ditch after attempting to overtake his vehicle.

Paul Horsfall, 44, was driving on the A420 near Kingston Bagpuize in Oxfordshire on 10 November 2021 when the incident occurred.

This video shows the lorry moving to the right before a car skids past, crashing and flipping into a ditch on the left.

Mr Horsfall was fined, given penalty points and ordered to pay costs. He had no previous convictions.

