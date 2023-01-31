Independent TV
R. Kelly: Sex-abuse charges against disgraced rapper to be dropped by Chicago prosecutor
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she’s dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced rapper will be locked up for decades.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the decision a day ahead of a court hearing related to state charges accusing him of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were minors.
She acknowledged that the decision “may be disappointing” to women who stepped forward to accuse Kelly of crimes, but confirmed she would ask a judge to dismiss the charges at Tuesday’s hearing.
