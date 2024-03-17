PrincessDiana's brother, Charles Spencer, has said the press attention surrounding his sister was “more dangerous” than the scrutiny surrounding the current Princess of Wales.

In an interview on Sunday with Laura Kunessberg (17 March), Earl Spencer admitted he is worried about “what happened to the truth” surrounding Princess Kate, following intensified scrutiny on her whereabouts following abdominal surgery.

When asked by Ms Kuenssberg if the dangers of press intrusion are more “potent” now, Earl Spencer replied: “No, it was more dangerous back in the day. If I look back to 997 and Diana’s death, the circumstances of her death were so shocking.”