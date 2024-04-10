Watch Chasing Trump trailer as allies accuse prosecutors of corruption

This is the official trailer for the upcoming documentary Chasing Trump.

With dramatic music throughout, the trailer accuses the four prosecutors handling Donald Trump’s legal cases of being “politically corrupt”, and of trying to "get Trump" because they fear he will win the November 2024 US presidential elections.

The full documentary will be released on Wednesday (17 April) on American Greatness, X, YouTube, and Rumble.

Former President Trump is facing 44 federal criminal charges for allegedly retaining information, attempting to overturn the 2020 election, and hush-money payments.