A woman was caught on CCTV vandalising a police car in Cheshire by ripping its numberplate off.

The individual is seen throwing a large plastic bottle at the vehicle in Warrington just before 7am on 2 December 2 on Bridge Street.

After failing to damage the car, the woman - dressed in a fluffy fur jacket, beige top and black trousers - tears off the back registration plate before fleeing the scene.

Footage has been released as Cheshire Police want to identify the blonde-haired woman.