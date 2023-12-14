Customers throw chairs and food at Chipotle staff in Maryland

Suspects were caught on CCTV throwing chairs and food at Chipotle staff in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The fight broke out at around 10pm on Sunday 26 November – an hour before the restaurant was scheduled to close.

Montgomery County Police Department are appealing for information as part of their investigation into a second-degree assault.

In surveillance footage, two suspects were seen entering the Downtown Silver Spring Chipotle before one woman started arguing with an employee and hurling food at her.

Another clip shows the suspects throwing a chair at a member of staff before leaving the restaurant.