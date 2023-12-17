Armed police swooped on a gang of men who imported more than £1m worth of cocaine hidden on broom handles, dramatic footage shows.

A newly-released video from 25 October 2021 shows authorities arresting the men at Darent Industrial Park, Kent, where the shipment from Colombia was being unloaded.

Drugs were imported by "coating broomsticks in a lacquer containing cocaine, shipped in a container via legitimate means", the Metropolitan Police said.

Six men were jailed for a combined total of 135 years at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday (14 December) after being charged with conspiracy to import cocaine.