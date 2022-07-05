Chicago shooting witness Noel Hara has detailed the desperate search for his son as the terrifying incident unfolded.

At least six people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a 4 July parade in Highland Park on Monday.

Noel was eventually able to track down his son, Nate, after texting him and using a phone tracking app.

Discussing his own experience, Nate believed he had heard fireworks before “everyone started yelling at us to run”.

He took cover in a nearby house as the shooting unfolded.

