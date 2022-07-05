The 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago has been taken into custody.

Highland Park Police chief Lou Jogmen earlier said Robert E Crimo III should be considered armed and dangerous and was pulled over by police on Monday evening after a brief pursuit.

At least six people were killed and dozens more injured after the gunman opened fire on the crowd.

JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, says the parade was “ripped apart by our uniquely American plague”.

