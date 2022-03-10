Four people died in a south Chicago suburb on Wednesday after an SUV crashed into a moving freight train at a railway crossing.

The vehicle immediately caught fire after hitting the 50-car CSX train, which was moving through the intersection.

According to local police, the crossing gates were down and the lights were flashing when the incident - which remains under investigation - happened.

Two men and two women were inside of the car, which was later cut open to remove the bodies.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.