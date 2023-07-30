Chick rescued from storm drain and reunited with mother hen

Watch the moment an adorable chick is pulled from a storm drain and reunited with its mother after becoming stuck.

A video shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the mother hen looking on as her chick is rescued from a storm drain in Tampa, Florida.

Cleared drenched and a bit upset, the chick is carefully removed and returned to its mother.

“Shoutout to Lieutenant Stearns and Deputy Trainor for their willingness to get their hands dirty to reunite a hen with her chick,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The chick appears uninjured as it walks back toward its mother. The pair can be seen nestling together near the grass.