Flames surround car driving through huge forest fire in Chile

Flames surrounded a car as a driver travelled through a raging forest fire in Chile on Sunday, 18 February.

Footage shows the blaze consuming trees on a road between Victoria and Traiguen in Araucania.

Residents in the region were ordered to evacuate their homes due to the fires.

Red alerts were issued by Senapred, Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service, for seven areas of Araucania.

On Monday the agency said six fire brigades, three National Forest Corporation technicians, a plane, a logging vehicle, and a helicopter were deployed to tackle the fire.