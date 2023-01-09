Fierce flames engulf road and cars after oil tanker explodes on China highway

Fierce flames engulfed a highway in China after an oil tanker exploded on the road.

Terrifying footage shows the massive blaze ripping through the Quanzhou Expressway in Fujian province on Monday 2 January.

Flames ravaged the vehicle and set alight a trail of lubricant that spilt from its tank, spreading to nearby vehicles and some houses.

The fire was extinguished at 1:15am local time on 3 January and while no casualties have been reported, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.