This is the moment that a young boy falling from a two-storey apartment building is caught by a group of Good Samaritans holding a bed sheet.

Smartphone footage recorded in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian, China, shows the child falling from the building on the evening of 25 January.

He had clambered from the window of one of the apartments and was on top of a billboard that was part of the building.

Thanks to their quick thinking the child was saved and only suffered a fractured rib and no serious injuries.