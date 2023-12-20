Diners run out of China café during deadliest earthquake in 13 years

Diners at a café in China are seen running for safety after the deadliest earthquake in 13 years hit the country.

The earthquake, which struck the country on Tuesday (19 December), has killed at least 118 people and injured hundreds more.

People in this cafe in northwest China can be seen fleeing the building and running into the streets for safety.

Meanwhile, rescuers in remote villages have been digging through the rubble of collapsed homes searching for survivors.

The quake has damaged thousands of homes.