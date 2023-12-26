Dog rescued after more than 30 hours trapped under earthquake rubble in China

A dog named “September” was rescued from the rubble of China’s earthquake last Wednesday, after being buried for more than 30 hours.

The golden retriever, found in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, has now been returned to its owner.

“September” was unable to stand due to being trapped for a long time when it was rescued.

After a period of rest and recovery in the sun, it took a long time for the dog to manage to walk.

However, upon seeing its owner, the pup immediately recognised him and promptly ran towards him, according to one of the rescuers.