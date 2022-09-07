Footage captures the moment pre-school teachers in China rushed to classrooms and dormitories to evacuate children as an earthquake hit.

A 6.8-magnitude quake struck Luding County in the Sichuan Province on Monday (5 September), where 21 million people in the capital of Chengdu remain under strict Covid lockdown restrictions.

At the moment of the earthquake, teachers who were having lunch in a kindergarten immediately ran to evacuate their pupils and take them to safety.

There were 270 children and 40 teaching staff in the school, according to AP.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.