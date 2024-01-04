Hundreds of fish wash up in China lake in unexplained mass death

Hundreds of dead fish have appeared on the surface of a lake in south China, horrifying locals.

Grim footage from Hongcheng Lake shows a large number of silver carp lying dead in the water. The event was reportedly first seen on 19 December and then occurred again on 25 December.

People can be seen with nets on the side of the lake and on boats attempting to scoop the fish.

Park managers said there may be several factors causing the deaths, including toxic substances and a lack of oxygen.

The park emphasised they would address the issue as soon as possible.