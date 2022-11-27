Protests are taking place in Shanghai among other Chinese cities over lockdown measures which contributed to a deadly fire on Thursday (24 November).

Almost three years after the pandemic began, the country is still under strict measures including Covid tests and lockdowns, and new footage shows residents breaking down barriers and protesting.

At least ten people died in the blaze in Urumqi, Xinjiang, after lockdown measures reportedly delayed emergency services reaching the scene.

However, Chinese authorities said on Saturday (26 November) they would ease lockdown "in stages" following the outpouring of anger.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.