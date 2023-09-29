‘Drunk’ man who fell into sea and was adrift for three hours saved by rescue crews

Footage shows the dramatic moment a “drunk” 50-year-old man who accidentally fell off a dock into the water was rescued.

A fishing crew spotted the unnamed man being carried by the waves, seemingly unconscious and barely keeping his head above the water, a few miles from the coast in Qingdao, in eastern China, on 17 September.

Upon receiving a distress call, rescue teams dispatched two boats and conducted a search in the area where the man was last seen.

He was discovered floating on the sea surface around four hours after the call and pulled to safety.

Afterwards, it was revealed that the man had been drinking and accidentally lost his footing.