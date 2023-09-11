Kemi Badenoch refuses to confirm if UK will veto China from trade partnership

Kemi Badenoch has refused to confirm whether the UK will veto China’s attempt to join the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership.

Speaking to Ed Balls on Monday’s (10 September) episode of Good Morning Britain, the Business Secretary said: “I’m not going to be making that decision on breakfast television.”

Ms Badenoch’s comments came as a parliamentary researcher who was arrested on suspicion of spying for China has said he is “completely innocent”.

In a statement released by his lawyers, the man said: “I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.”