Rescuers wade through waist-high mud to evacuate flooded homes in China

Heavy rains battered northern China on Monday 31 July, washing away cars and inundating subway stations, with millions of people in Beijing and its surrounding areas warned by authorities to stay at home.

Rescuers waded through waist-high muddy waters in Shanxi Province to pull residents to safety and further east, firefighters raced to rescue trapped drivers and passengers as water continued to swell.

At least two people died in Beijing as the nation was battered by storm Doksuri - one of the strongest to hit in years.