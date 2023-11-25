Huge hole opens after floor collapses in newly-opened Chinese supermarket

The moment the ground in newly-opened supermarket collapsed in on itself has been captured in a dramatic CCTV clip.

Terrifying footage from Jiyuan City, China, shows a massive pit opening up in the new store - which had only opened the day before - on 19 November.

Unsuspecting shoppers at the busy supermarket got a huge shock when the floor collapsed beneath their feet, opening up a three-foot hole.

Broken tiles and products were sent falling into the opening, and two people were reported to have sustained minor injuries.