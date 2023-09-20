Footage captures deadly China tornado ripping through buildings

Footage has captured a tornado ripping through buildings in China, killing a least 10 people and seriously injuring several others.

The tornado hit the eastern province of Jigansu on Tuesday. According to state media, hundreds of houses collapsed with more than 400 people having to be temporarily relocated.

Videos posted online show cars that had been tossed about, including at least one flipped onto its side, and debris swirling in the air above a several-story-high building.

The tornado is the latest in a string of extreme weather events to strike the country.