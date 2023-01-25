Tourists caught in water as flash flood hits gorge in China

Tourists were caught up in water when a flash flood hit a gorge during the Lunar New Year holiday in China on 22 January.

Two people were killed while seven others were reported missing.

The holidaymakers were reportedly taking selfies between the rock formations when a sudden gush of water hit the gorge in Shanxi province within the Sanmenxia Water Conservancy Project.

Footage shows tourists battling to reach higher ground after the water swept in.

The area was been closed off while officials conducted an investigation.

