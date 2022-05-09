Residents in China’s port city of Zhoushan were left stunned as the skies above them briefly turned blood-red over the weekend, sparking fears of a possible fire or an unknown phenomenon.

However, panic was quickly quelled when meteorological experts concluded that the colour came from lights refracted from local boats in low clouds in the region.

Officials in the area also confirmed that no fire was reported in the city around the time skies turned red.

The red sky became one of the top trending topics on Chinese social media with more than 150 million views.

