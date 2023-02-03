Chinese spy balloon: Pentagon ‘reviews options’ including shooting down airship

The Pentagon is reviewing how to respond to a Chinese spy balloon moving over America, including shooting it down.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said it is currently moving eastward over the continental US.

The Brigadier General said shooting down the balloon was considered by the Department of Defense.

However, as it does not currently appear to pose a threat to the public they are continuing to monitor it.

He elaborated that concern about falling debris was also a factor being taken into consideration.

