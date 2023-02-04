Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina

Footage shows the moment the Chinese “spy balloon” was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of Carolina.

Video shared by Twitter users @ashlynforsc and @haleyewalsh shows the moment of the impact.

The Associated Press say that President Joe Biden gave the green light to shoot the balloon down, hours after announcing that he was going to “deal with” the situation.

China has so far denied any spying, with diplomat Wang Yi stating: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law.”