Police are seen following the car of Chris Kaba in newly-released dashcam footage, shortly before he was fatally shot in south London.

Martyn Blake, 40, accused of fatally shooting the 24-year-old in Streatham, is standing trial over the incident, which took place on 5 September 2022.

In the clip, the dark Audi Q8 can be seen passing through residential streets as the police car attempted to keep up.

Six police vehicles and a helicopter were involved in the operation to stop the car, after the registration was linked to a shooting in Brixton the night before.

Mr Blake denies murder.