‘You’re wrong’: Dominic Raab clashes with Susanna Reid over ‘guilty’ Chris Pincher

Dominic Raab clashed with Susanna Reid as he was questioned over the allegations against Chris Pincher on Good Morning Britain.

The deputy prime minister took issue with Reid suggesting that his colleague is “guilty” of inappropriate behaviour, calling her “simply wrong” for using the term.

“It’s absolutely true an investigation took place, I was clear we needed to understand we need to understand the substance to these claims,” Raab said.

“You’re using the word guilty and that’s simply wrong,” he added after Reid questioned what the pair were arguing over.

