Conservative MP Caroline Nokes claimed “nothing happened” after she reported Chris Pincher being “drunk in the middle of the afternoon” last Tuesday (28 June).

“Apparently nothing happened because the next night, Chris was drunk again,” the senior MP told TalkTV.

The former deputy chief was suspended from the Conservative party on Friday (1 July) following sexual misconduct allegations.

A Conservative MP, who spoke anonymously to The Independent, claimed Mr Pincher touched his genitals through his clothing within the parliamentary estate in June 2022.

Mr Pincher firmly denies the allegations.

