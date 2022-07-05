Tory MPs appeared glum during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, on the morning that the Chris Pincher scandal ripped through Downing Street.

A letter shared by Lord McDonald, a former top civil servant, claims the government are “not telling the truth” about allegations over Mr Pincher’s conduct.

Boris Johnson’s closest allies were seen sporting grim expressions as they attempted to focus Tuesday morning’s discussion on the economy, rather than the row surrounding the prime minister’s former deputy chief whip.

Michael Gove, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg were all pictured looking glum as the Cabinet meeting unfolded.

Sign up for our newsletters.