Swimmers compete in Christmas Day race at London’s Hyde Park

Swimmers braved a Christmas Day dip as they competed in a race on the Serpentine in London's Hyde Park on Monday, 25 December.

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club who took part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, wore Santa hats for their festive competition.

It is believed to be the world’s oldest continuously contested swimming competition, having been run since 1864.

It came as people across the country enjoyed milder conditions as they went swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations.