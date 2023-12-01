Moment Rishi Sunak switches on Downing Street Christmas tree lights

Rishi Sunak has switched on the lights of the Downing Street Christmas tree.

Standing outside No 10 alongside his wife Akshata Murty, he joked: “As Prime Minister, I’ve got to say, it would be very nice if sometimes you could just click a button and everything would turn out to be brighter.

“It’s one of the rare chances I’m going to get to do that.”

Mr Sunak then started a countdown before flicking a switch on the gates outside No 10 to turn on the tree’s lights.

Christmas carols were played as over 100 guests attended a festive market in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon (30 November).