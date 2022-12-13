UK cold snap continues after second night of record low temperatures

The UK is set for further snow and ice after the record for the coldest night of the year so far was broken for the second night in a row.

On Tuesday, the Met Office extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and North East England until noon on Friday.

Spokesperson for the service, Becky White, said that the areas covered by the warning could see up to 10cm of fresh snow on higher ground.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.