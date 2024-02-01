A woman and her two young children have been taken to hospital after a man threw a suspected corrosive substance at them in south London.

Police responded to the incident in Lessar Avenue, near Clapham Common, at around 7:25pm on Wednesday 31 January.

Three other members of the public were also taken to hospital after the incident.

Their injuries are thought to have been suffered as they came to the aid of the woman and her children.

One witness said the mother cried “I can’t see, I can’t see” as he tried to help.

No arrest has been made and police said they will give an update on the conditions of the injured people as soon as they can.