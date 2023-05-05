Panicked Londoners smash windows of tube to escape smoke-filled carriage

Passengers on the London Underground broke windows and jammed open the doors after the Tube carriage they were riding in filled up with smoke.

Footage taken from Clapham Common platform shows how panicked Londoners smashed their way to safety as dozens of people clambered through the broken windows to flee the train.

A British Transport Police spokesman has confirmed a report of a faulty train at Clapham Common station shortly before 6pm.

BTP added: “There were no reports of any injuries and the incident has now been resolved.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.