Angry motorists honk horns as climate activists block busy Paris ring road

Climate activists have brought traffic to a halt on a busy Paris ring road by sitting in a line, blocking the path of vehicles.

This footage shows the scene as angry motorists blare their horns as the Derniere Renovation members prevent cars from passing.

The group tweeted that around 25 of their supporters were blocking Periph in both directions by Porte d'Ivry metro station.

Police officers can be seen arriving at the scene in the video.

Derniere Renovation said the protest was a call for the French government to address its "climate inaction."

