International Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space

The International Space Station has released footage showing Hurricane Ian as seen from space.

After the strengthening winds and rain battered Cuba, Hurricane Ian was heading toward the US on Monday, 26 September.

It is forecast that Ian will reach the Florida coast as early as Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 140 mph.

Footage shows the view from the ISS on Monday as the station passed over the raging storm.

