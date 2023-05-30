Climate protester taken out by camera after storming Swedish Strictly Come Dancing

A climate protester was taken out by a camera after disrupting Sweden's version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Activists from the Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) group stormed the stage during the Let's Dance final last Friday (26 May), throwing yellow powder paint and holding up a sign.

One protester was knocked to the ground when a camera on an overhead rig swung down.

The pair were then dragged off stage by security as competitors continued to dance.

"We cannot sit in the audience seat and just watch as our lives are threatened by climate collapse," Aterstall Vatmarker said.

