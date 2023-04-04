Just Stop Oil activists guilty of public nuisance over Dartford Crossing protest

Two Just Stop Oil protesters who scaled a bridge on the Dartford Crossing, causing gridlock when police then closed it to traffic, have been found guilty of causing a public nuisance.

Morgan Trowland, 40, and Marcus Decker, 34, used rope and climbing equipment to shuffle up the cables of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, which links the M25 in Essex and Kent.

Footage from October appears to show the duo ascending to a point close to 200ft above the road and unfurling a giant Just Stop Oil banner.

