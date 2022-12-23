Campaigners, including a person donning a makeshift Michael Gove mask, delivered coal to the Levelling Up secretary's office on 21 December in protest against a new mine in Cumbria.

Mr Gove approved the first new UK coalmine in 30 years, with the government claiming that a demand for coal to create steel drove the decision, but senior steel industry figures have said that the mine has limited potential due to high sulphur levels.

Activists on behalf of Lush and Coal Action Network dressed in Santa outfits to deliver "naughty list" coal for Gove.

