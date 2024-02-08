Sailors minutes away from sinking saved by US Coast Guard

A US Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter was “in the right place at the right time” to save sailors just as their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, 5 February.

Two individuals were assisted by a rescue swimmer who was deployed from the helicopter to the water.

The swimmer took the sailors from the boat to the MH60T helicopter.

Thermal footage released by the USCG training center in Mobile, Alabama, shows the pair being rescued just as the vessel they were operating was submerged in the water.