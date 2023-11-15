Cole Palmer questioned move from Man City to Chelsea for ‘every minute of the day’

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer says he pondered over his move to Chelsea from Man City this season for “every minute of the day.”

But the decision and throught process is paying off as he speaks to the media as part of his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad thanks to his good form for Chelsea.

“Yeah that was a big move for me. I’ve never been out of Manchester. I haven’t been on loan or anything like that. So to move down there on my own was a big thing.” said Palmer.