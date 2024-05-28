Police seize 623kg of cocaine hidden in banana shipment bound for Europe

More than 600kg of cocaine concealed in bananas that were due to be sent off to Germany has been seized by authorities in Columbia, officials said.

Footage published on X/Twitter by William Rene Salamanca Ramirez, director general of Colombia’s national police, on Sunday, 26 May, showed authorities making the discovery at the port of Santa Marta, north of Cartagena.

The police chief said the drugs were bound for to the port of Bremerhaven on Germany's North Sea coast, officials said.