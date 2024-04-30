Columbia University will have “blood on its hands” if police bring weapons to campus, students have said.

An anonymous protester who spoke at a press conference on Tuesday 30 April called on school administrators to de-escalate the response to demonstrations.

The college is threatening to expel Gaza protesters who barricaded themselves inside a campus building on Monday before the campus was shut down.

“To Columbia’s administrators and trustees: Please do not incite another Kent or Jackson State by bringing soldiers and police officers with weapons onto our campus,” she said.

“If you do so, student blood will be on your hands.”